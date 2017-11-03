The Blindspot Season 3 premiere featured a wedding, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) crawling out of a duffle bag again, a tank blowing up bad guys and the return of Rich Dot Com (Ennis Esmer). But the episode was punctuated with a flurry of team member secrets, and none were bigger than whatever happened with Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) in Berlin.

In this exclusive clip from this week's episode, we get our first clue about what happened what sparked what happened to Weller in Germany. As Jane settles in to marital life in their new place, she comes across a stack of "past due" bills that Weller left on the counter. (Rookie move, Weller!) When Jane asks about them, Weller says he spent all of his money searching for Jane.

Our guess is that these bills are linked to whatever secret Weller is hiding, and that he may have gone to Germany doing some odd jobs to recoup some costs. Knowing Weller's skill set, which includes rearranging noses and sticking guns in people's faces, all signs point to some pretty serious — and potentially illegal — work in Berlin.

However, the biggest reveal in the clip comes at the end, when Jane reveals she made a major life change. Say it isn't so, Jane!

Blindspot airs Friday nights at 8/7c on NBC.