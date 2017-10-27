There were so many revelations let loose and mysteries cracked open in the Blindspot Season 3 premiere, but if we're being honest, there's one that sticks out the most. Patterson (Ashley Johnson) and Rich Dot Com (Ennis Esmer)! PATTERSON AND RICH DOT COM!!! Something happened between those two during the 18 months that Jane (Jaimie Alexander) was hiding out in Nepal, and *gulp* it almost sounded like it was a more-than-a-friend situation. I seriously don't know whether to applaud or throw up.

It's just one of many secrets that the show restocked in the action-packed episode as Blindspot undergoes a "soft reboot," in creator Martin Gero's words. Jane and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) were married. Something big happened to Weller in Berlin that he doesn't want Jane to know about. Reade (Rob Brown) is heading the team. Tasha (Audrey Esparza) has some strange connection to one of Jane's new tattoos that she doesn't want anyone to find out about. Jane is stashing cash and passports in the vents for some reason. And Roman (Luke Mitchell) is out to take down the team, one by one. However, all these things that happened in the past will bubble up in the present now that everyone is back together.

"There will be the occasional flashback, but mostly [the secrets] will come out in the present day story," Gero says, explaining that Jane will get most of the flashbacks this season. Gero also mentions that the S will hit the F for some members of the team as quickly as the next few weeks as Blindspot doesn't waste time unspooling the danger.

But back to the really important stuff, Rich Dot Com and Patterson?! Pressed on the issue, Gero laughs, hinting he knew fans would be in a tizzy over the pairing. "Who would have thought?" he says with a chuckle. "We'll get to that as early as the third episode, it's really fun. Those two together in general have been incredible. Obviously we wanted to bring Rich into the fold, we wanted him to do a lot of episodes, but we were worried oh, if he's at the FBI full time, does that step on what Patterson does? And it does not at all, they just augment each other times 20. And yes, they have a very fascinating interpersonal dynamic."

Look, I wasn't going to let him off with just "fascinating interpersonal dynamic," so I asked him directly if it was romantic. "It's not romantic for now." OK, fair enough. Was it sexual? "Uhhh, well you'll just have to see, I don't want to give it away." We'll have to take that as a maybe, I guess. Hoo boy, this is going to be fun.

Gero understandably couldn't give too much detail about the rest of the team's secrets, but he did perk up regarding Weller's Berlin secret. Gero confirms that Weller did not have contact with Roman during the time jump, but the fact that Roman knows what happened is a big shock to him. "Exactly what happened in Berlin is a BIG secret that will come out sooner than you imagined," Gero says. "It's a big one. It's massive."

