When Blindspot returns for its third season, you may want to get your passport updated.

NBC's thriller released a new trailer for the series that shows off its upcoming international flavor. The series, which typically films in New York, will be visiting five different continents this season. That's about four more continents than most shows, for the record.

"We were trying to figure out how to mix the show up visually, and so we're taking the show global," Blindspot creator Martin Gero tells TV Guide. "The show will have a scope and feel — no one on television is doing this right now. It really gives the show a Bond-level scope."

The season's travels will take the show to Spain (Barcelona), Morrocco (Marrakesh), Australia (Sydney), the United States (New York City) and Italy (Venice). In fact, we'll see Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) in Italy in Friday's Season 3 premiere.

There's a stunt in the episode that's impressive not just for the beautiful surroundings of Venice, but for what the stunt coordinators were able to pull off.

"We're only the third production in 10 years to be granted permission to go ultra-fast in [Venice's] canals," Gero told us with pride.

Blindspot returns Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c on NBC.