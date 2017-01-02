The end of 2016 was especially rough for Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd.

She lost her mother, Carrie Fisher, to cardiac arrest on Dec. 27. Two days later, her grandmother Debbie Reynolds also passed away after suffering a stroke the day before. The young actress has remained silent on social media since both of the Hollywood legends passed away, but finally posted a touching Instagram post on Monday to thank fans for their encouraging support.

"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," Lourd captions a photo of herself as a young child with her mother and grandmother. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

Though Lourd has been taking a break from social media in this time of grief, her Scream Queens costars have reached out via Twitter to offer their friend and colleague moral support. "There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support," Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Twitter. "Please give her space media. Please. Please."

There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 29, 2016



Fellow Queens Ariana Grande and Abigail Breslin also tweeted their condolences to Lourd.

i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016

this world isn't fair — Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) December 29, 2016

HBO will honor the late actresses by premiering Fisher's documentary Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8/9c.