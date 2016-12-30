Following the shocking deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, HBO has moved up the release date of Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, a documentary on their lives.

Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher at age 84

Originally scheduled to air in March, the film captures the tight relationship the mother and daughter had, combining vintage family films and extensive footage mostly captured last year. "It's a love story," Sheila Nevins, HBO's president of documentary films, told Variety. "It's life with Carrie and Debbie. It's about both of them trying to stand upright, both having their frailties -- age on the one hand and mental illness on the other. They just loved each other so much. The bond was just unbreakable."

Fisher's goal in making the film was to document her mother's legacy for a younger generation -- showcasing her cabaret work, her comedic gifts and of course, her unforgettable turn in Singin' in the Rain. Fisher is also candid about her struggles with mental illness in the documentary, which already debuted at film festivals, including the New York Film Festival and Cannes, earlier this year. Fisher was working on the film up until her death on Tuesday. She'd initially intended to fly from London to New York to work with HBO on the film, but she instead flew to Los Angeles to spend time with her family for Christmas.

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will air Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c on HBO.

HBO will also re-air Fisher's film Wishful Drinking Sunday, Jan. 1 at 9/8c.