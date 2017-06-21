The official start of summer -- aka the Big Brother premiere -- is one week away! But first, we got a sneak peek inside the sinful new house.

Season 19 will have a temptation theme, host Julie Chen reveals in our tour, which is also the potentially game-changing twist this summer. So just imagine every Las Vegas stereotype having thrown up inside the house. Everything's loud, gaudy and ostentatious. A power-themed bedroom is lined with fake money. The lounge has a wall of the forbidden fruit. There's a showmance room, but what happens in there definitely will not stay in there. And the Head of Household bedroom has enough gold to make Goldmember happy.

But is there a secret room again this year? Chen is obviously not saying. Check out the full house tour and see if you can pick up any potential clues.



