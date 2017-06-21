Now Playing Big Brother 19: Take a Tour of the New House

CBS has finally unveiled the twist for Big Brother 19 and it's... temptation.

The twist, which is also the theme of the house, means that the houseguests will be tempted throughout the summer with money, power and safety. However, they'll have to be very strategic in their choices because every offer comes with its own set of consequences.

Fans will get to see how the "Summer of Temptation" twist will shake up the season when the houseguests get faced with their first tempting offers during Wednesday's two-hour premiere. On the Sunday, July 2, episode, Big Brother will also unveil another aspect of the twist: the Den of Temptation.

America will vote on which houseguest they want to send to the Den of Temptation, where the person will be given a potentially game-changing offer.

Big Brother will airs Wednesdays at 8/7c, Thursdays at 9/8c and Sundays at 8/7c.

