AMC has revealed the premiere date for the third season of Better Call Saul. Jimmy McGill's (Bob Odenkirk) ongoing transformation into the slippery lawyer Saul Goodman will continue Monday, April 10, it was announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

When the show returns, the repercussions of Chuck's (Michael McKean) actions will test Jimmy and Kim's (Rhea Seehorn) fledgling law practices, while Mike (Jonathan Banks) will search for "a mysterious adversary" who knows a little too much information.

Could that adversary be someone we already know? Season 3 will feature the arrival (return?) of Breaking Bad's Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), the meth king who used fried chicken restaurant Los Pollos Hermanos as a cover for his operation and who Walter White (Bryan Cranston) battled for supremacy in the show's fourth season after being introduced to him by Odenkirk's Saul two seasons prior.

Fring's appearance is a development that was first hinted at last season. Even though it wasn't confirmed that Gus left the note for Mike in the Season 2 finale, co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould left a pretty neat easter egg in the Season 2 episode titles: when the first letters of each episode were rearranged, it read "Fring's back."

In addition to the return of Saul, AMC also announced premiere dates for Season 2 of martial arts drama Into the Badlands -- Sunday, March 19 at 10/9c -- and new series The Son, which will debut Saturday, April 8 at 9/8c.

Better Call Saul's third season premieres Monday, April 10 at 10/9c on AMC.