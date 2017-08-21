Parks and Recreation and House of Lies alum Ben Schwartz is returning to TV comedy, but this time behind the scene.

CBS won a four-way bidding war for the rights to develop the book Schwartz wrote with Lauren Moses, Things You Should Know About Dating You F*ing Idiot into a single-camera comedy series. Schwartz and Moses will executive produce along with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay for their production company Gary Sanchez Productions.

Things You Should Know is an illustrated guide to dating for millennials that is set to be released by Hatchette Boooks this fall. Schwartz and Moses wrote the TV adaptation, focusing on a group of millennials "who realize they have to put down their phones and learn how to be actual adults if they don't want to die alone."

This is the latest in a slew of good news for Schwartz. The actor is currently voicing Dewey Duck on Disney XD's Ducktales reboot. He's also up for a Primetime Emmy in the Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category for "The Earliest Show" -- a web series Schwartz created, wrote and directed for FunnyorDie.com.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)