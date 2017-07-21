

Disney XD's DuckTales reboot has an eye-poppingly great voice cast that includes David Tennant, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan, Danny Pudi, Beck Bennett, Kate Micucci and Toks Olagundoye, and we got to hear them in action for the first time at San Diego Comic-Con, where the first clip from the show premiered during the panel.

In the clip, undersea explorer Scrooge McDuck (Tennant) is taking his nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie (Pudi, Schwartz and Moynihan, respectively) on their first expedition, along with Webby Vanderquack (Micucci) and dimwitted pilot Launchpad McQuack (Bennett). They're heading to the Lost City of Atlantis, and it's going to be a long trip, being cooped up in that submarine with these duckboys for 16 hours.

It was also announced during the panel that the old-timey superhero Darkwing Duck -- whose spin-off relationship to DuckTales was always unclear -- will be appearing on DuckTales.

DuckTales premieres Aug. 12 on Disney XD.