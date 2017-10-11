Now Playing The Most Devastating TV Deaths of 2017 So Far

Being Mary Jane is coming to an end in 2018.

In lieu of a full Season 5, the BET drama will wrap things up with a two-hour movie, Deadline reports. The series premiered in 2013 as a TV film so this marks a full-circle ending.

The series starred Gabrielle Union as Mary Jane Paul, a successful cable news anchor who seemed to have it all: designer clothes and shoes, a nice home, lavish car and an unstoppable drive to take her career to the next level. However, something was still missing in her life. Mary Jane then decides to start a family of her own, embarking on a journey to figure out who she is.

Being Mary Jane was created by Mara Brock Akil, who also created The Game and Girlfriends and executive produced the first three seasons alongside her husband Salim Akil, who now serves as showrunner for CW's Black Lightning. The duo is currently working on an untitled relationship drama loosely based on their lives for the Oprah Winfrey Network.

The show faced an uncertain future ahead of Season 4 when Union sued BET for $3 million, alleging breach of contract when the network ordered 10 episodes for both Seasons 4 and 5 to be shot back-to-back. Union's contract only allows up to 13 episodes per season and that plan would have exceeded her limit. Both sides settled the contract dispute in December 2016 but have kept details about the terms of their agreement under wraps. It's unclear whether or not the lawsuit had any influence on the decision to end the series in 2018.

No word yet on which remaining cast members will appear in the series finale film.

The movie is slated to air on BET sometime in 2018.