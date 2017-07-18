Time to make room for yet another show to obsess over.

Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil, the amazing husband-wife team behind favorites like Girlfriends and Being Mary Jane, are joining forces for a new dramedy on OWN.

The duo's new series Love Is ___ puts black love at the center and is inspired by their real-life relationship as a successful Black Hollywood couple. The show will explore the good and the bad parts of a long-term relationship through laughter and a bit of drama.

"I've dreamed of working with the Akils," Oprah Winfrey said of the all-star couple. "I've been a huge fan of their work since first viewing Girlfriends. They know just how to hit the cultural nerve to make you think and laugh at the same time."

Mara Brock Akil was equally enthusiastic about working with the legendary broadcast journalist and entrepreneur. "To have a partner that brings the attention to detail and sheer excellence that Oprah has built an empire on is an absolute dream come true for Salim and me," she explained. "That, and it's Oprah! Love Is ___ is not only a passion project, but is a personal one for us as well. We're grateful to have her wholehearted support and magic touch behind this story."

Along with creating the series, the Akils will also executive produce with Mara Brock Akil serving as showrunner. Salim Akil will have his hands full as the showrunner of the CW's newest superhero series, Black Lightning.

Love Is ___is slated to premiere on OWN sometime in 2018.