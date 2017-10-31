Now Playing Will Smith Is in Talks to Play Genie for the Live-Action Aladdin Film

Prep those tailfeathers for a celebratory shaking! A Bad Boys spin-off series starring Gabrielle Union is in the works at NBC.

The network has committed to a pilot for the untitled project, Deadline reports. The series centers on Sydney Burnett, who we first met in 2003's Bad Boys II as Marcus Burnett's (Martin Lawrence) kid sister and Mike Lowrey's (Will Smith) love interest, and who we later learn is also a special agent working undercover to expose a Cuban drug cartel.

The new series finds her relocating from Miami to Los Angeles in order to work for the LAPD and leave her past behind. Complicating things is her new partner Nancy McKenna who believes Syd's unapologetic way of living could be a front for a major secret. No word yet on who will star opposite Union but we're holding out for a cameo from Smith and Lawrence.

Being Mary Jane Is Coming to an End, but There's a Catch

The spin-off comes from Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced both Bad Boys films, and will be written by The Blacklist's Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.

Union's current series, Being Mary Jane, will end sometime in 2018 with a two-hour movie in lieu of a Season 5.