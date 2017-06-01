This season of The Bachelorette is really bringing it in the drama department. With DiMario's deception ruling Twitter on Monday, another contestant's shortcomings are being brought to light. After some of Lee Garrett's offensive tweets from 2015 and 2016 allegedly surfaced, fans are calling him racist and sexist.

"What's the difference between the KKK and the NAACP? Wait for it...One has the sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces," he purportedly wrote in one of the tweets that was screengrabbed and shared by another Twitter user. In another, Garrett allegedly said, "Never trust a female liberal or a man that owns a cat."

It's unclear whether or not those are attempts at being facetious, but he does use the word to describe himself in his Twitter bio, along with "pleasantly offensive" and "exceptionally southern." He has since made his account private.

The Nashville crooner is currently competing for Rachel Lindsay's heart and seems to be winning her over so far. However, time will tell if he actually makes it all the way to the end.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.