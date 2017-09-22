Now Playing The Flash: Barry Will Be More Zen in Season 4

This fall, the CW superheroes will once again unite across four shows to take down a major evil and we now have a title.

The episode will be called "Crisis on Earth-X" and center around Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris's (Candice Patton) upcoming nuptials. As our beloved heroes gather to celebrate the long-awaited union, a wiley group of Earth-X villains drop by to crash the festivities and executive their deadly agenda.

In honor of the supersized TV event, the CW and Warner Bros. commissioned legendary comic artist Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman, New X-Men) to create a special cover.

"We conceived this year's crossover to be evocative of the annual Justice League/Justice Society crossovers we grew up with and looked forward to as kids," executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg said of the crossover.

This year's four-part event takes place Monday, Nov. 27 and Tuesday, Nov. 28 starting at 8/7c on the CW. Arrow will air on a special night (Monday) for the occasion. Check out Phil's stellar artwork, which was inspired by the Justice League #207 cover, below.

Plus, here's when you can catch all four shows in the meantime: Supergirl will kick off the CW-DC season on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c. The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow will premiere the following night at 8/7c and 9/8c, respectively. Arrow will debut on its new night Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c.

