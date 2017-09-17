Things are about to get a lot more positive for Oliver Queen on Arrow.

Actor Stephen Amell has revealed (via TVLine) that the character will be a little less bogged down with strife than usual, telling crowds at his Heroes & Villains FanFest panel in New Jersey, "It's a strange thing. Oliver actually this season is a very contented individual. At least so far."

Amell did admit that all the good vibrations might not last long but insisted that the first three episodes of the new season (at least) will show Oliver "smiling a lot more" than fans might be used to after so many years of struggling to subdue the baddies around town.

His words certainly align with what The CW president Mark Pedowitz had to say this summer about Arrow returning to its original form by more closely resembling the first and second seasons in its sixth run.

Colton Haynes Teases a Return to Arrow

Amell also revealed that he would be getting yet another new suit this year, which is probably not too surprising, considering all the costume switches that have happened so far. Besides, we can't expect a billionaire-turned-vigilante to stay in one suit for too long, can we?

Arrow returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, the parent company of The CW.)