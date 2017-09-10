After stepping away from The CW's Arrow following its fourth season, Colton Haynes is bracing fans for the long-overdue return of Roy Harper, aka Arsenal.

On Saturday, he responded to a fan who'd mentioned missing him on Arrow by tweeting, "Roy's coming back very soon."

Roy's coming back very soon 🤗 — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) September 9, 2017

Haynes, who'd starred on the show since its second season, which followed his first run on MTV's Teen Wolf, stepped away from his role in the series, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I asked to step away because I cared more about my mental and physical health than my career at the time. I've had terminal anxiety my entire life. Physically ill, fainting. I'm 27 years old, and I have an ulcer. I had to step back."



The actor publicly came out as gay shortly after his last appearance on Arrow, and he revealed that he'd been encouraged to keep his sexual orientation a secret in order to continue his success in Hollywood. He later sought treatment for his anxiety and began taking on guest roles in shows like The Grinder and Scream Queens.

His pace has since picked back up, having appeared in the 2017 comedy film Rough Night, resuming his role on Teen Wolf and starring in American Horror Story: Cult.

No word yet as to when Haynes' Roy might return to Arrow, but it sounds like he may have had the break he needed to get back into full swing again for The CW show sooner than later.

Arrow returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c on The CW.



