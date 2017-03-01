Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Days of Our Lives is losing one of its legendary characters just after the news it was renewed for a 52nd season.

Arianne Zucker, who also made headlines a few months ago as the subject of Donald Trump's infamous "grab their p---y" video, told Soap Opera Digest that she is going to be leaving Days of Our Lives after almost two decades of playing Nicole.

"Two years ago, I was contemplating making the shift," the actress told the magazine, which will run its full story on Friday. "I know there are a thousand girls who would take my job in a second, for me, it is my time to go."

Zucker first appeared on the soap as Nicole in 1998. Back then, Nicole was an adult film star but in the years since has transitioned into reporting, publishing and currently works as a publicist.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on NBC.