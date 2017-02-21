Days of Our Lives is going to outlive us all. NBC has renewed the venerable soap opera for Season 52, it was announced Tuesday.

Set in the fictional town of Salem, the series aired its 13,000th episode in January amid changes behind the scenes that had many fans worried the series was destined to follow in the doomed footsteps of former soaps All My Children, As the World Turns and Guiding Light, all of which were canceled within the last decade. In January, co-head writer Dena Higley was replaced by General Hospital alum Ron Carlivati, while fellow co-head writer Ryan Quan took on the role of creative consultant alongside Sheri Anderson Thomas.

Days of Our Lives' Stefano, actor Joseph Mascolo dies

"We're pleased to announce that after more than 51 years in the hearts and homes of our amazing fans, Days of our Lives will continue to be part of the NBC family," said executive producer Ken Corday in a statement. "We are grateful to our incredible network and longstanding partner Sony for their continued support, and we look forward to what the future will bring under the new creative direction of the show. I'm especially proud to be able to shepherd Days into the new season, continuing my parents dream and the show's legacy."

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.