Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert will no doubt be a cathartic event for all in attendance, including the bevy of musicians who will join the pop singer on-stage.

But for those who can't make it to the star-studded show, here's how you can tune in to watch along as the stars pay tribute to the victims of those who were lost in a bombing attack on Grande's Manchester concert less than two weeks ago.

At 2/1c, One Love Manchester will air on Freeform, as well as stream live on YouTube. Later tonight, a one-hour highlights version will air on ABC, after Game 2 of the NBA Finals (which are expected to begin at 8/7c).

Grande is expected to perform alongside Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That during the three-hour-long special.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the victims of the May 22 terror attack on Manchester Arena that claimed the lives of 23 adults and children in attendance at Grande's concert that night, and injured dozens more.

Grande quickly organized the concert after cancelling a portion of her Dangerous Woman tour, as part of her pledge to honor and assist victims of the attack.