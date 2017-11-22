Now Playing See How Well the Chicago Med Cast Knows Each Other

Following her abrupt and unexpected exit from Teen Wolf's sixth season roster, actress Arden Cho has found another small screen smash series to work her magic in.

She might not be slinging swords or supernatural powers in her new gig, but she will still have some charms to show off as she boards Chicago Med.

Per TV Line, Cho will star in Med as Emily, the adopted sister of Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), a girl who has a taste for the nightlife and likes to gamble, with other people's money.

Cho concluded her time on Teen Wolf in 2016, after her character Kira Yukimura had been left in the desert at the end of Season 5 to deal with the Skinwalkers. The actress reported to her YouTube fans that she hadn't expected to be dropped from the series at first. "I loved my experience on Teen Wolf. I love the cast and crew. It's been an amazing almost 3-and-a-half years ... but unfortunately it looks like we are wrapped up with Kira's storyline and she won't be coming back for Season 6," she explained. "I think sometimes in a show where there's so many characters, there isn't always room for everyone ... but you never know with Teen Wolf. People might come back."

Following the announcement of her addition to Med's hospital family, Cho tweeted, "I always wanted an older brother oh & being a trouble maker sounds like FUN!"

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.