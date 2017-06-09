Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Veep's Anna Chlumsky is bringing her management experience to Halt and Catch Fire in the AMC drama's fourth season.

The four-time Emmy nominee will be playing Dr. Katie Herman, Chief Ontologist -- a crucial role in this season's Search business venture.

"From day one on set Anna has brought a wonderful new energy to the show, that both complements and somehow even further elevates the work of our core ensemble. Anna brings a remarkable depth of personal experience and intention to this role, and we feel incredibly lucky to add an actress of her caliber to our palette even as we bring the series-long story of Halt and Catch Fire to a close," Halt co-creator Christopher C. Rogers said in a statement.

Anna Chlumsky

Halt and Catch Fire's fourth and finale season, which does not yet have a premiere date, will see Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace), Cameron Howe (Mackenzie Davis) and Gordon Clark (Scoot McNairy) navigate the Silicon Valley tech world in the early days of the internet.