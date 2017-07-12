America's Got Talent has finally aired the emotional audition of deceased contestant, Brandon Rogers. The 29-year-old doctor passed away in June from injuries sustained in a car accident.

During his audition, Rogers revealed that the reason he went into family medicine stems from seeing his mother fall ill as a child and how she was taken care of by doctors. "The doctors were like heroes. They saved her life and it made me want to be the doctor that I am today," he explained.

Delivering a beautiful rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Ribbon in the Sky," he received a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges. "The doctor is really handsome and the doctor can sing...There is something so special about your voice," Heidi Klum told him after the performance.

Howie Mandel joked, "I think it was a waste of time in schooling because you should be a singer."

While Mel B. praised him for his good looks and talent, it was Simon Cowell who seemed most impressed by Rogers' audition. "Your vocal is stunning. Stunning!" he said. "You are one of the best singers we've had in the competition so far."

The bittersweet moment was capped off by the judges granting him a pass to the next round. "He's a very nice guy. You can tell that. I think his voice is incredible," Cowell added after he left the stage.

Watch the heartbreaking perfomance in its entirety in the video above.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7 on NBC.