America's Got Talent contestant Dr. Brandon Rogers has died. The 29-year-old was involved in a car accident in Maryland on Saturday and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

"It's a very difficult time. What we want people to remember most is his love of God and how much he touched others," a family member told ET. "His ability to sing was a gift. He was funny and genuine and everyone loved him. What he did was inspire others because of his love for God."

He appeared in an episode scheduled to air next month but it's unclear whether or not that will still happen. His rendition of Boyz II Men's "On Bended Knee" reportedly caught the attention of AGT producers, and he even performed with the group in Las Vegas a few months ago. On Sunday, the band paid tribute to Rogers via Instagram.

"Gone too young and gone too soon," they wrote. "A great spirit and a great voice. Even for the little time we knew you you will be sorely missed. May God Bless, keep and comfort your family in this difficult time."