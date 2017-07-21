After sharing a multitude of teases for American Horror Story's seventh season -- ranging from bees to clowns to intriguing dye jobs -- producer Ryan Murphy finally revealed the title. So without further adieu, get ready for American Horror Story: Cult.

Clues were first teased at San Diego Comic-Con earlier today with an interactive American Horror Story zoetrope. The enormous spinning contraption invited fans to step inside and watch as a piece of a beehive fell off, a clown face flickered and seemed to smile, and two women -- one brunette and one blonde -- fought. It was all very mysterious, but led to the eventual reveal: urging fans to join them at the waterfront outside the Hilton Bayfront Hotel, FX finally opened the doors on the new season, revealing the title to eager fans using water sprayed from a boat that had a sequence of creepy images projected on it.

American Horror Story fans will be happy to know that, in addition to the title, FX also released a spooky teaser featuring a legion of clowns (perhaps followers of Twisty?) at AHS7.com. There's also a very Ryan Murphy tease that additional info -- maybe new titles? -- will be revealed over the next few weeks.

Cult will be inspired by the 2016 presidential election with the premiere taking place on election night. The season will showcase both sides of the political dive, but specifically highlight groups of people who "are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away."

The season will also have strong connections to Freak Show, including featuring the return of Twisty the Clown. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson and Adina Porter will all return. Cult will also star Leslie Grossman, Colton Haynes, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Alison Pill.

American Horror Story's seventh season will premiere on FX this fall.

With reporting by Alex Zalben.