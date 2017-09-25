American Horror Story: Cult might be the first season without any supernatural elements, but that doesn't mean it isn't bananas. Because at the end of the day, what's scarier than ghosts, ghouls and Nazi doctors who are in love with nuns? The answer is clear: CLOWNS!

Cult is really doubling down on freaking out its audience this season by introducing a group of killer clowns who are terrorizing a small Michigan town, murdering some of its residents and just scaring the crap out of others. There are at least five clowns that we know of so far, and it seems pretty clear that they're at least tangentially related to Kai's (Evan Peters) growing cult.

But who could they be? We've rounded up the most likely suspects below.

Kai

Seeing as he's the season's titular cult leader and apparent big bad, we think it's a pretty safe bet to say he's one of the masked clowns. We'd even go so far as to guess Kai is probably Mr. Three-Face, since that clown often appears to be the leader of the gang.

Winter

It would make sense that the person closest to Kai would be recruited to his killer clown posse. However, it's not possible for Winter (Billie Lourd) to have been one of the five clowns who killed the Changs because she was watching Oz at the time. That doesn't mean that she won't be revealed to be a sixth clown down the line, though.

American Horror Story: Cult's Latest Victim Speaks Out: "Nothing Is Ever as It Seems"

Meadow and Harrison

These guys are creepy creeps, which makes sense since they're followers of Kai. And since there's no doubt that Harrison (Billy Eichner) and Meadow (Leslie Grossman) are bad dudes, they're almost definitely two of the clowns. We don't really know enough about Harrison to nail down his clown style, but we think Meadow would probably gravitate towards the feminine and sexy styling of the harlequin clown.

Det. Samuels

There is no way it's just a coincidence that Det. Samuels (Colton Haynes) has worked every single case related to Ally (Sarah Paulson) so far. He's got to be a part of this great clown conspiracy, right? Although there is a chance that Samuels just might be part of the great clown cover-up and not one of the actual clowns.

Ivy

This is the most upsetting theory of the bunch since it would be a major "the call is coming from inside the house" moment. But while our hearts would break to discover that Ivy (Alison Pill) was part of the crew torturing her wife, there have been more than a few hints in that direction. There are a lot of theories that Ivy actually set up Ally to shoot Pedro and there's no denying that she was about to abandon her wife to possibly get murdered by the clowns last week. Plus, the season preview trailer appears to show Ivy and Winter sawing away at a bloody carcass (human perhaps?) together. Clearly, this woman is up to no good, but is she a killer clown? TBD.

This American Horror Story: Cult Theory Suggests Winter Is the Real Big Bad

Dr. Vincent

After the grocery story incident, Ally said it was like the clowns knew all of her fears, and there's no one who knows what makes her tick more than her totally shady therapist, Dr. Vincent (Cheyenne Jackson). This would obviously be one of the worst ways Dr. Vincent could possibly breach doctor-patient confidentiality, but if he's a killer clown, we doubt he cares much about the law.

Lily Rabe

This is pure wishful thinking, but imagine fans' glee if one of the clowns were to remove their mask and unveil AHS fan favorite Lily Rabe. IT WOULD BE EPIC!

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.