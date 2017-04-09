Saturday Night Live, NBC

Kate McKinnon isn't the only Saturday Night Live star who's having to pull double duty these days. Alec Baldwin not only returned to the show this week to reprise his role as Donald Trump, but he also faced himself on a faux segment of the scandal-embroiled O'Reilly Factor, in which he also chaired as the titular Bill O'Reilly.

The piece touched on Fox News' continued attention to a rebuffed claim that former National Security Advisor Susan Rice ordered unlawful surveillance of Trump's campaign before moving onto the meat of this week's O'Reilly-related news, or non-news as this version of the network's star talk show host would have you believe.

With a wink to the millions in settlements paid out to several women who accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment on the set of the show, O'Reilly went to his increasingly limited pool of sponsors -- dog cocaine and horse aphrodisiac among them -- before introducing his most vocal defender in Trump. Trump had openly declared that O'Reilly did nothing wrong and shouldn't have settled with his accusers during an interview with The New York Times.

Of course, Trump's assessment was based on his all-too-common source of intel of late: a hunch. "I was too busy being super presidential by bombing a bunch of sh--," he says, to defend his cursory understanding of the details.

Who knew a squinchy face and jutted jaw could have so much caricaturing capital? Something tells us this won't be the last we see of this mirror madness on SNL. Who else is hoping for Melissa McCarthy's "Spicey" to make it onto the next Baldwin-O'Reilly segment?