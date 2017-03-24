

It's only March, but Melissa McCarthy already delivered the best comedy bit of the year when she roasted White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live. But it almost never happened.

McCarthy sat on The Ellen Degeneres Show's couch Friday and it wasn't long before the conversation steered towards her Spicer bit. A good friend of McCarthy's, Kent Sublette, is a head writer on SNL, and upon hearing that McCarthy happened to be in New York, he rang her up and asked if she wanted to come in and do Spicer for the sketch show.

McCarthy's reaction? "WHAT!? How am I going to do that?"

Thankfully, that "WHAT!?" turned into a yes, and soon McCarthy was donning a bald cap and screaming like a petulant child.

Melissa McCarthy brings a "new Spicey" back to SNL

McCarthy also said she's puzzled about why people think she and Spicer look alike, and that she thinks her Spicer looks like what would happen if her father and Spicer had a baby. She also mentioned that prosthetic ears helped change her face, and once that happened, she was game to go all the way.

"Then, I got into it," she said, "'cause I was like, 'Can I have eye bags?' And the answer was yes."

Let's hope we haven't seen the last of her Spicer.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.