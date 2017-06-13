After the Thrones, the Game of Thrones aftershow from Bill Simmons, is going through some major changes.

The weekly recap is moving from its home at HBO and being rebranded as Talk the Thrones, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It will now be available to stream live on Twitter and Periscope after each GoT episode. However, hosts Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan will be back to break down key scenes and theories.

The news comes after it was announced that GoT's abbreviated seven-episode Season 7 will feature two of the longest episodes in the show's history.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c. Talk the Thrones is expected to stream right after that.