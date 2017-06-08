When it was announced that the upcoming season of Game of Thrones would only be seven episodes, we fans had every bit of mind to jump off The Wall, because what is life with less Game of Thrones? A rip off, that's what.

But there's a silver lining to the shorter season, so let's all back away from the edge for a moment. The eagle-eyed wargs at Watchers on the Wall riffled through HBO Now's listings for Season 7 episodes and uncovered some good news. The final two episodes of Season 7 will be the longest episodes of Game of Thrones yet!

The previous record holder for longest Game of Thrones episode was Season 6's excellent finale "The Winds of Winter," which ran 68 glorious wildfire-igniting, sept-exploding, Tommen-jumping minutes. According to HBO Now's listings, Episode 6 of Season 7 will best that by three minutes, running a total of 71 minutes. But dwarfing that will be Season 7's finale, which clocks in at a whopping 81 minutes. That's like 33 percent more Game of Thrones than a typical episode!

The total runtime of Season 7 will be seven hours and 22 minutes, and because most Game of Thrones episodes average about a 55-minute runtime, Season 7 is actually cramming in about eight episodes of content into seven episodes.

One not so great note about Season 7 episode lengths: Episode 4 will only run 50 minutes long, tying the series' shortest episodes. Can't win them all.

TVGuide.com reached out to HBO, which did not have comment.

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.