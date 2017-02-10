Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Citizens of Shondaland, rejoice: ABC has renewed its Thursday block of Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Grey's will stick around for a 14th season, while Scandal heads into its seventh and Murder returns for a fourth.

The fourth Shonda Rhimes-produced show on the network, The Catch, will air its Season 2 premiere in March. A fifth Shondaland show, Still Star-Crossed, is scheduled for sometime in 2017.

"Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more. I'm thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them," ABC president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Since Scandal's return in January, ABC has been the top-rated network on Thursday nights in the coveted 18 to 49 demographic.