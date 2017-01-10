When The Catch returns for its second season this March, the ABC series will look a lot different.

The show, which stars Mireille Enos (The Killing) and Peter Krause (Parenthood) as a private investigator and con artist, respectively, who are in love, is essentially rebooting in a way that doesn't even require viewers to watch the first season. Season 2 will embrace the fact the show is really "a romantic comedy at its heart," said executive producer Allen Heinberg at the show's panel during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The show will also ditch the case-of-the-week format it leaned on in Season 1 because it felt like it had to.

"I made promises [to the cast] that we would get rid of that stuff in Season 2 and only have AVI do cases that actually ended up exploring their lives, their backstories, their relationships so that then there are no wasted moments on the show," Heinberg said. "Everything is an exploration of the characters and their growing network of relationships and interrelationships."

Season 2 of The Catch premieres Thursday, March 9 at 10/9c on ABC.