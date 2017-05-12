Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

ABC is definitely thinking outside of the box for their fall programming.

The network announced Friday eventing that it was picking up an additional two series for upcoming television season.

Deception is the story superstar magician Cameron Black after his career is "ruined by scandal". He has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, influence and illusion -- the FBI. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world's most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career. Honestly, we can't wait to see what tricks he has up his sleeve (please forgive us for this joke).

ABC is also adding a comedy from executive producer Ellen DeGeneres into the mix. Splitting Up Together is based on the Danish series of the same name about a couple whose marriage is reignited once they file for divorce. The Office's Jenna Fischer and Dawson's Creek alum Oliver Hudson will star.

The two new shows join The Good Doctor, Marvel's Inhumans, Ten Days in the Valley, For the People, The Mayor, The Crossing, and a Zach Braff comedy as part of ABC's new TV slate.

ABC will announce their full fall schedule on Tuesday, May 16.