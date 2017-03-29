In an unfortunate turn of events, ABC has canceled the time-traveling drama series Time After Time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series premiered at midseason and, among other things, posed the very important question: What if Jack the Ripper was incredibly sexy?

Based on the 1979 novel Time After Time, the ABC drama starred Freddie Stroma (UnREAL) as a young H.G. Wells who follows his friend John Stevenson, a surgeon revealed to be the infamous murderer Jack the Ripper, to modern-day America via a time machine.

The Kevin Williamson-created series will be replaced by the revived Match Game, airing Sundays at 9/8c after new episodes of the fantasy series Once Upon a Time. There are currently no plans for the unaired episodes to see the light of day, which is a shame if you actually did find Josh Bowman's (Revenge) Jack the Ripper sexy.

The low-rated series is one of just two series to be canceled this season. As has become the norm of late, networks have chosen to trim episode orders instead of outright canceling programs. Time After Time, which was averaging less than a 0.6 in the ratings, was yanked after five episodes, which was three more than Katherine Heigl's Doubt received on CBS. Other shows that will not be returning next season include Notorious and Conviction on ABC and Pure Genius on CBS.