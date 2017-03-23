When ABC released the first image for Time After Time -- the new drama in which H.G. Wells (Freddie Stroma) chases Jack the Ripper (Josh Bowman) into modern-day Manhattan -- it took a while for fans to recognize the stars.

The typically clean-shaven UnREALand Revenge alums were not only sporting some very slick period duds, but some very unexpected facial hair. For Bowman, that meant a grizzly beard that obscured a good half of his face. For Stroma, that meant a minuscule mustache that never fails to make us chuckle. Sadly, the pair quickly disposed of their epic facial hair in Time After Time's first episode, but the transformative power of those follicles left a lasting impact on us.

That's why we decided to put Stroma and Bowman to the ultimate test, at least in terms of facial hair: Could they, two actors who were nearly unrecognizable with facial hair, recognize other actors by only seeing their facial hair? See how they did in the video above.

Time After Time airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.