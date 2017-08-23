Supernatural, and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) in particular, has pretty much cornered the market on the singly manly tear. Over the course of 12 seasons, the CW's longest running series has proven time and again that putting the Winchester boys through the emotional wringer is just great TV.

The earlier seasons of Supernatural gave us some great brotherly bonding moments, but Season 4 provided some of the best scenes for Dean we've seen to date. Whether it's trying to warn his mother about the night she was destined to die or confessing to Sam (Jared Padalecki) that he tortured souls in hell, Dean Winchester sure knows how to bring on the feels.

Jensen Ackles Dreamed the Saddest End Scene for Supernatural Ever

We also have to call out that epic moment where he beat the crap out of his beloved car while grieving for his dearly departed daddy.

As for the later seasons, the return of Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith) provided for some stellar moments, but the one we'll never get over is Dean's decision to erase himself from Ben (Nicholas Elia) and Lisa's (Cindy Sampson) memory forever. Take a look at the video above for more moments where Dean broke our hearts.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent company)