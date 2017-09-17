Veep once again won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday.

It's the third consecutive win for HBO's political farce, which also saw Julia Louis-Dreyfus nabbing the Best Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for six consecutive years since 2012 and five Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress in a Comedy.

Veep to End After Season 7

The win couldn't come at a better time for the series -- what with Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus) out of the White House in all of Season 6 and, as announced recently, the series coming to a close with Season 7.

Veep beat out strong contenders Atlanta, black-ish and Master of None as well as Modern Family, Silicon Valley and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Executive producer David Mandel made sure to thank the other comedy shows in the category for inspiring them all, including the Trump White House. Ouch.