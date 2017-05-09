Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Zooey Deschanel and her hubby Jacob Pechenik have now welcomed their second child. No, it's not a new girl -- rather, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy last week, according to People.

In keeping with their tradition of naming their children after beautiful-but-also-dangerous wildlife species, they've named the child Charlie Wolf Pechenik.

"Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family," their rep confirmed in a statement.

Charlie Wolf joins big sis Elsie Otter Pechenik, whose name Deschanel announced in October 2015 with the cheeky confirmation that yes, they meant the moniker to be "like the animal." (And yes, otters can be dangerous.)

Deschanel, who starred in New Girl for its six seasons (so far), married Pechenik just before the birth of their daughter.

The actress-singer previously opened up about how motherhood has affected her career choices, telling Redbook Magazine, "I've slowed things down a bit. I think it's good for your whole self -- your creative self, your professional self, and just your soul -- to take a little time for yourself and your family. You can spend your whole life going after things, but I think you risk missing out on some really powerful self-reflection."

Congrats to the happy couple! Clearly, this Mother's Day weekend will be a special one in the Pechenik household.