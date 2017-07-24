While we wait for Liza (Sutton Foster) to come clean about her age, there's another issue dominating Younger: Should she end up with Josh (Nico Tortorella) or Charles (Peter Hermann)?

The battle of the baes harks all the way back to Season 1 and despite Liza's current status as single, there's still hope that either one of them will be her endgame. With no resolution in sight just yet, we asked the cast to weigh in.

Molly Bernard, who plays Kelsey's roommate Lauren, says she is firmly Team Josh. However, Miriam Shor, who plays Liza's tough but lovable boss Diana, chose a more neutral route. "I am, as I like to say, a woman of 2017. I am Team D, all of the above," she told us.

Hilary Duff admitted to being Team Josh from the start, but as of Season 4, she's switched sides. "Maybe Josh isn't right for her. Maybe she can't give him what [he] wants and that's mean to Josh," she explained. "So, like, move along and just get with the one that makes sense." Well, Liza does have more in common with Charles and he's closer to her in age.

Besides, things are looking pretty bleak for Josh and Liza right now. They're still not on speaking terms since Josh dumped her in the Season 3 finale after witnessing her locking lips with Charles just as he was about to propose. Despite the betrayal, however, Nico Tortorella says don't count him out just yet. "I think there's hope for Team Josh fans. Josh is here. He's in all of Season. 4."

They'll need to start talking to one another again if they ever plan on getting back together. Plus, Charles and Liza may have moved on from the kiss, but they obviously still have lingering feelings for one another. As of right now, there's no clear forerunner.

Which team are you on?

