There will be no strike.

The Writer's Guild of America and the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers came to terms on a new contract early Tuesday morning, resulting in a three year deal will will avoid a massive shutdown of the entertainment industry -- for now.

After much negotiation -- both in the boardroom and in the public -- the two parties have settled on a temporary deal (via Deadline) that addresses the key issues, including how much the AMPTP should pay to the Guild's health plan, script fees for writers on shows with short seasons and expanded protection of exclusivity rules. Most importantly (for some), the definition of work has been formally set as 2.4 weeks per episodic fee, which should help cover the shorter seasons that have become M.O. for cable and streaming. More details will be released after the WGA officially ratifies the agreement.

Via a statement from the WGA: ""The Writers Guilds of America, West and East and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have concluded negotiations and have reached a tentative agreement on terms for a new three-year collective bargaining agreement."

There will be no work stoppages. Series currently in production like The Walking Dead and American Horror Story should remain on schedule. Late-night shows will continue uninterrupted. The fall schedule should not be affected, as writers typically start work for the fall season in June or July. And most importantly, The Rock will still host Saturday Night Live later this month.

But just like any good TV show, this season of "Writers' Strike" has ended on a cliffhanger, that will need to be resolved by next season. Or at least, by 2020.

The last writers' strike lasted for 100 days from November 2007 to February 2008.