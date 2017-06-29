Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

World of Dance will return for another routine.

NBC announced on Thursday that the singing competition is getting a Season 2.

"I am so proud to not only star, but produce a show that is so close to my heart,'" said judge and executive producer Jennifer Lopez in a statement. "I am so happy that World of Dance has resonated with audiences and we are able to put dancers on the pedestal they deserve. I cannot wait to continue this journey and my partnership with NBC."

Add shows to your watchlist now

World of Dance is currently averaging a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.0 million viewers overall in Live+7 day ratings. The dance competition brings together the world's most elite dancers and pits them against each other in a range of musical genres.

Lopez is flanked on the judges' table by Dancing with the Stars champion Derek Hough and R&B singer Ne-Yo. Jenna Dewan-Tatum serves as host and mentor to the dancers.

World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.