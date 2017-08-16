Before the fab four from Will & Grace return to primetime TV this fall, they're making a pit stop at New York's first-ever Tribeca TV Festival in New York.

Stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally and creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick will be on hand to discuss their reboot at the inaugural event, which comes from the team behind the Tribeca Film Festival.

‎"Ten years ago we wouldn't have needed a TV festival. Now, with the change in the TV landscape, both the quality and quantity of shows, it makes sense," Robert De Niro, co-founder of Tribeca, said in a statement per Variety. "As the Tribeca Film Festival has done, the Tribeca TV Festival will act as a curator in bringing people together for this emerging experience." The Tribeca Film Festival has included TV events before -- The Sinner premiered there earlier this year, for example -- but now TV is getting its own festival.

Alongside Will & Grace, the event will feature early screenings as well as conversations with the stars, producers and creators from other shows like Gotham, Queen Sugar, Designated Survivor and Better Things. It is scheduled to run Sept. 22-24 in New York City.