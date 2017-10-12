Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

After two failed marriages and a retconned kid in the original series, Leo (Harry Connick Jr.) finally heads to the Will & Grace revival for a much-anticipated reunion with his ex-wife, Grace (Debra Messing) this week. But will sparks fly between the pair? We wouldn't count on it.

In the episode, Leo is brought back into Grace's world, and despite the love they once had for each other, it quickly becomes clear just how much emotional baggage each of them still carry from their on-again, off-again romance. All these years later, Grace still hasn't forgiven Leo for cheating during their first marriage and Leo still can't accept Grace's co-dependent relationship with Will (Eric McCormack).

Though Grace and Leo really tried to make it work (twice, in fact), they never were able to get past these major obstacles. And until that changes, it's probably for the best that they don't reopen that proverbial can of worms. At least until next season, right?

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.