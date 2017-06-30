During Will Ferrell's seven years on Saturday Night Live, he gave us so many iconic characters and sketches, but even the comedian isn't too proud to admit that he also delivered some serious duds.

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller asked Ferrell what his least favorite SNL sketch was of all time and it didn't take long before he came up with his answer.

"I had many, many sketches that died, which I kind of perversely loved," Ferrell said. "I'll say my least was one where I dressed up as Gabe Kaplan from Welcome Back, Kotter, and I worked in an insurance agency, and he was a client."

In the sketch, Ferrell's character, who is the world's biggest Kaplan fan, is horrified to learn that Kaplan visited the insurance office that day, but none of his co-workers had notified him. "So I was really sad in the break room, dressed s Gabe Kaplan, and I was overhearing this conversation like, 'He was so nice,' and I was like, 'Who you guys talking about?' 'Oh Gabe Kaplan was here.' 'You guys! I cultivate my look to look like him!'"

As for why you have absolutely no memory of the sketch in question, "It got zero laughs," explained Ferrell.