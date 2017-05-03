When it came to Stranger Things' first season, there was a curious absence of father figures involved in the mysterious goings on of Hawkins, Indiana -- or at least, with ones that didn't steal children and claim to be a kid's "Papa" before torturing them with telekinetic testing rituals.

The show instead focused on the mothers -- the single mom of two boys, one of which was missing, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), and her frenemy Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono), who's husband Ted (Joe Chrest) was around but didn't have much to say.

For its second season, though, it seems there'll be a few more men roaming around town.

Stranger Things, Netflix

TVLine reports that actor Will Chase has been added to the cast as Neil Mayfield, who's the patriarch of a new family in town. Though it's not confirmed just which family he'll be the father of, sensible speculation presumes he might have something to do with the incoming brother and sister duo, played by Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.

Chase adds to a number of newcomers to the Netflix series, which was an instant hit after its first season release last October. Sean Astin also joins as Bob, Joyce's new love interest and pseudo father figure to her two boys, Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). Meanwhile, Paul Reiser will arrive as Dr. Owens, the newly minted head of the Department of Energy lab that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) grew up in.

Chase's recent TV credits include Nashville, American Crime Story, and Time After Time. He'll also star in HBO's adaptation of Gillian Flynn's Sharp Objects.

Stranger Things 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 31 on Netflix.