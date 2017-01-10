Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

After last week's premiere, we asked you, TVGuide.com readers, to vote for who you think Nick Viall will choose in the season finale of The Bachelor.

Now the results are in, and it's no contest: you think Canadian special ed teacher Vanessa is secretly Nick's fianceé at this very moment. Vanessa captured a whopping 45% of the vote. No one else even came close. Vanessa hasn't even had much screen time yet. It's almost like you all know something...

Vanessa, The Bachelor

Coming in second is Rachel, the lawyer from Dallas who got the first impression rose. In a three-way tie for third are the Danielles -- Danielle M. had a good one-on-one with Nick in last night's episode, and Danielle L. is clearly Nick's type -- and Nick just straight up picking no one, Brad Womack style.

Here are the full results. Sorry Astrid, Hailey, Sarah, Elizabeth, Christen, Jasmine, Dominique and Jaimi.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.