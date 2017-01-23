Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Ahhh, can you smell the sweet aroma of shiny trophies in the air? That's right, it's awards season! And the granddaddy of them all, the Academy Awards, is almost here.

But before we find out who will win, we have to find out who is nominated. The nominations will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8:18 a.m. ET, and you can watch them live right here in the video player below.

In previous years, the nominations were announced at an early-morning press release, but this year, Hollywood's most glamorous awards are entering the digital age and streaming the announcements live. Former winners Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Ken Watanabe, Jason Reitman and others will reveal the nominations in a series of videos.

You can also watch the livestream on the Oscars' website, ABC's Oscars website and on television on Good Morning America.

The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.