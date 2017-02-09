Music's biggest night goes down on Sunday, Feb. 12 and it will be a star-studded event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Grammys are unlike any other award show in that it celebrates the work of its nominees more than it likes to reward them. Even though Beyonce, Adele and Justin Bieber are all throwing down for Album of the Year, the night will revolve around big performances. In addition to powerful tributes to both George Michael and Prince, Katy Perry will take the stage to perform a brand new single and Bruno Mars will also perform.

So where, when and how do you watch the biggest names in music celebrate the art they created in 2016? Turns out you've got a few options so let's break it down. All times are in EST, but the show and pre-show are airing live on both coasts.

James Corden

Grammy's Red Carpet Live - 7:30 p.m. ET

Entertainment Tonight's Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier will be tackling all the pre-show interviews as nominees arrive to the red carpet. Is Queen Bey nervous about performing while pregnant? Does Chance the Rapper think he can take Best New Artist over country star Maren Morris? What's going on with Drake and J-Lo? Is Kanye West ready to use this year as a rebuttal to Taylor Swift? Get your first glimpse of the big stars before they take their seats inside.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards - 8:00 p.m. ET

The big show kicks off at 8 p.m. with CBS funny man James Corden. Rumor has it The Late Late Show host will be bringing his Carpool Karaoke bit to music's biggest night -- and considering how many of his most famous guests will already be at the show (cough, Adele, cough) that seems solid. Corden will be in charge of keeping things moving. With all of the big performances, the Grammys is notoriously the longest running award show of them all, clocking in at least three-and-a-half hours every year. Prepare accordingly.

Stream it online

If you want to watch online, your only option is CBS All Access. If you're not already a member, you can get a one-week free trial to let you stream the show and red carpet live as it happens. Once you've got your All Access account ready, you can stream the show on any of the following electronic devices: Apple TV, Android, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, iPad, iPhone, PS4, Roku, Windows 10 or Xbox.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)