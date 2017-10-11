In its 13-year tenure on The CW, Supernatural has moved to pretty much every time and day imaginable, and it's on the move again this season.

Supernatural Season 13 premieres Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW, leading into the Season 6 premiere of Arrow. The show will pick up right where Season 12 left off, in the aftermath of the birth of the dreaded nephilim. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will have to deal with the loss of their mother through the rift and Castiel's (Misha Collins) death. Meanwhile, poor Mary (Samantha Smith) is stuck in an apocalyptic world with Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino).

We're all anxiously awaiting the introduction of Jack (Alexander Calvert), the son of Lucifer, who may or may not have inherited his dad's penchant for destroying the world and everyone in it.

You can catch up on Supernatural on The CW app, or on CWTV.com. All 12 seasons are also currently streaming on Netflix.