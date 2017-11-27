Time: Monday, Dec. 4 at 9/8c

Channel: Bravo

Stream Online: BravoTV.com, Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV (try for free)

Pour yourself a Pumptini and break out the goat cheese balls, because it's almost time to reunite with our favorite SUR servers. Vanderpump Rules will return for its sixth season Monday, Dec. 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.

This season will find Lisa likely regretting her decision to open up a new restaurant with Schwartz and Sandoval as her partners after the duo's inexperience becomes clear. Newly divorced Scheana will be shocked when her new romance becomes the catalyst for a whole new slew of rumors, and Lala will return to SUR where she... becomes everyone's friend?

Based on the promos, Season 6 is going to be one hell of a wild ride so you definitely won't want to miss out. You can catch new episodes live on Bravo, fuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. You can also watch episodes the next day on BravoTV.com with a cable login.